UK Power Networks splash £11.5m on East Sussex upgrade

UK Power Networks has announced an £11.5 million investment in upgrading the electricity grid near Heathfield, East Sussex.

The project involves the construction of a new grid substation adjacent to the existing facility in Broad Oak.

Before the commencement of works at the substation, ecological surveys were conducted to assess the presence of protected species, leading to the implementation of measures such as the creation of an enriched dormice habitat, including native tree planting and installation of nest boxes.

Stephen Mortimer, Project Manager at UK Power Networks, said: “The new electricity equipment at Broad Oak will increase the resilience of electricity supplies, and deliver long term network reliability and capacity benefits for thousands of homes and businesses across a wide area.”