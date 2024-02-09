Ofgem proposes price cap input changes

Ofgem has initiated a consultation concerning adjustments to the timing of price cap inputs for the Capacity Market and proposed policy changes regarding Energy Intensive Industries (EII).

The consultation proposes quarterly updates for the Capacity Market Allowance and adjustments to the Policy Cost Allowance inputs.

Ofgem aims to enhance transparency and invites stakeholder feedback before the impending price cap announcement in February 2024.

Responses to the consultation can be submitted via email until 16th February.