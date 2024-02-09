Speculation mounts over Climate minister’s resignation

Amid discussions regarding a potential reversal of the proposed ‘boiler tax’, Climate minister Graham Stuart faces speculation about his possible resignation.

The government is considering abandoning penalties for manufacturers failing to meet heat pump installation targets, set to begin in April.

Concerns have arisen about potential consumer price increases, with manufacturers raising prices by up to £120 in anticipation.

Signals from Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho suggest a policy shift, sparking debate within Tory circles.

According to the Times, Mr Stuart has defended the policy, arguing that altering industry incentives is crucial for meeting carbon budgets and avoiding legal risks.

The government aims to install 600,000 new heat pumps annually by 2028.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We do not comment on leaks. As we have said, no decision has yet been made and we remain committed to our ambition of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

“We want to do this in a way that does not burden consumers and we’ve increased our heat pump grants by 50% to £7,500 – making it one of the most generous schemes in Europe.

“This pragmatic approach is working, with a nearly 50% increase in people applying in December 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.”