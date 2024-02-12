UK ‘eyeing Welsh nuclear site deal’

Reports suggest that the British Government is currently in talks with Hitachi regarding the potential acquisition of a nuclear site in Wales.

The Wylfa site, located in Anglesey and owned by Hitachi, was initially earmarked for a nuclear power plant.

According to the Financial Times, discussions between the government and Hitachi are focused on the possibility of the government purchasing the site, which has been in limbo since Hitachi abandoned plans for a new reactor there in January 2019.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We’ve ended the stop-start approach to nuclear and recently launched a roadmap setting out the biggest expansion of the sector in 70 years, simplifying regulation and shortening the process for building new power stations – meaning cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy in the long term.

“Wylfa is one of a number of potential sites that could host civil nuclear projects.

“Whilst no decisions on sites have yet been taken, we are working with Great British Nuclear to support access to potential sites for new nuclear projects.”