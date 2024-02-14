UK electric cars ‘perform well in cold weather’

The AA has refuted claims suggesting that electric vehicles (EVs) encounter significant challenges during cold weather conditions in the UK.

Contrary to recent concerns sparked by reports from drivers in the US city of Chicago, the AA asserts that there is “no evidence” to support the notion that EVs falter in chilly temperatures within the UK.

According to the AA, only 2.3% of its callouts in January were related to EV batteries running out of power, marking the lowest level since September 2023.

These findings counter fears raised by incidents in the US where extreme cold led to rapid battery depletion and prolonged recharging times.

AA president Edmund King said: “There were lots of horror stories in January, originating in the US, that EVs don’t work in the cold.

“There is no evidence that the UK’s colder weather means EVs struggle, even if range is slightly reduced.”