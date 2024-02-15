Ofgem’s £1bn Dogger Bank tender begins

Ofgem, the UK’s energy regulator, has announced the launch of a £1 billion tender for the Dogger Bank B Offshore Wind Farm project.

The tender aims to appoint an Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) through a competitive process.

Ofgem outlined the requirements for potential bidders, emphasising the need to demonstrate capability in financing, operating, and managing offshore transmission assets.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm, comprising phases A, B, and C, situated between 130km and 190km off the North East coast of England, is set to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion.

With each phase boasting an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW, the project represents a multi-billion pound investment.

Together, they will have a combined installed capacity of 3.6GW, capable of annually powering up to six million homes.