DESNZ delegation visits Duffryn heat network project

Newport City Homes’ Duffryn Heat Network Replacement Project, hailed as one of the largest district heating pipe upgrade initiatives in the UK, is currently underway.

Supported by a £3.7 million grant from the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES), the project aims to replace 7.5 kilometres of ageing pipes with a modern, highly insulated network, ensuring the longevity and efficiency of the district heating system.

The project team recently welcomed representatives from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to observe the progress and familiarise themselves with the innovative district heating system, including witnessing the installation of new pipework and touring the biomass energy centre.

The delivery of the heat network is being phased to reduce disruption, aiming for completion by Spring 2024.

Ashley Walsh, Vital Energi’s Managing Director for Heat Networks, said: “This is an extremely rewarding project, due to the positive impact it will have on people’s day-to-day lives and one of the highlights for us is that we’ve been able to work with the council on some social value projects which will make a genuine difference in the lives of the people of Duffryn.”