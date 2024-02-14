UK and Canada forge fusion partnership

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho has finalised a fusion partnership with Canada, aiming to advance clean energy technologies.

Fusion energy offers a promising source of clean electricity that could potentially support global efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the UK and Canada focuses on collaboration in fusion energy research, regulatory simplification and workforce development.

This marks the UK’s second formal international fusion partnership, following a similar initiative with the US in 2023.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “The UK is leading the world in fusion research, which could provide a near limitless supply of clean energy.

“This landmark partnership with Canada will strengthen co-operation between our countries and support our record-breaking British research – bringing us closer to making fusion a reality.”