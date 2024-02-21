Electricity smart meter installations increase 30% in January

In January 2024, the UK’s electricity smart meter rollout saw a significant uptick, with installations soaring by 30% compared to the previous month, reaching a total of 221,000 installations.

This surge reflects a 21% increase from the same period last year, according to the report published by ElectraLink.

Analysts note that the increase in installations signifies the highest January figures since 2020 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the programme.

In April 2020, installations plummeted to just 12,000 due to social distancing restrictions imposed by the government.

Since the commencement of the rollout in 2012, a total of 22.48 million smart meter installations have been recorded by ElectraLink.

In January, the usual regions with the highest installation rates demonstrated strong performances, with East England leading at 27,000 installations, followed by southern England with 25,000 and the East Midlands with 21,000.