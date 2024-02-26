New Dundee storage facility construction begins

Civil engineering contractor Global Infrastructure has commenced construction on a new SSEN Transmission storage facility in Dundee.

Situated at Claverhouse East Industrial Estate, this project includes features such as heavy lifting facilities, oil-filled plant areas and storage solutions, along with other measures, including electric vehicle charging points and photovoltaics installations.

Expected to be finalised by the first quarter of 2025, this facility mirrors a similar project underway at Inverness Airport Business Park.

John Baillie, Project Manager at SSEN Transmission said: “These new warehouse developments in both Dundee and Inverness are part of a huge period of growth for SSEN Transmission across the north of Scotland, which will help us as we work to reinforce and build an electricity transmission network which will deliver a network for net zero.”