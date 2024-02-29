British Gas launches fixed tariff £30 below Ofgem cap

British Gas has unveiled its latest Price Promise tariff, priced at £1660 for the average dual fuel household starting from 1st April, marking a £30 reduction below the Ofgem price cap.

From 1st April to 30th June, the energy price cap is established at £1,690 annually for a standard household using both electricity and gas, with payment made via direct debit.

The energy price cap sets the maximum rates energy suppliers can bill you for each unit of energy used and the standing charge, applicable to those on a standard variable tariff.

A fixed tariff maintains consistent rates for both your gas or electricity usage and standing charge throughout the duration of a contract.

Launched earlier this month at £1,699, the Price Promise tariff aimed to allow customers to benefit from lower wholesale energy costs promptly.

The 15-month tariff comes with no exit fees for customers switching to another fixed tariff with British Gas and is available to both new and existing dual or single fuel credit customers.