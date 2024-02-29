Octopus launches new EV partnership

EVA England has partnered with Octopus Electroverse, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network with over 650,000 charge points across the UK.

This collaboration integrates Electroverse into EVA England’s partnership network, offering members discounts on EV products and services.

Members will access Electroverse’s extensive network and receive £10 of public charging credit, enhancing the charging experience with features like interactive maps and in-car support.

Matt Davies, Director of Electroverse, said: “Coming on board as one of EVA England’s partners means bringing our easy EV charging experience to even more drivers.

“We’re looking forward to working together to make charging an EV as simple as possible – as we accelerate the drive to cheaper, cleaner electric transport.”