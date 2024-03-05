Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus transfers over 750k Shell customers in under a month

Octopus Energy has unveiled the timeline for transferring the accounts of tens of thousands of Shell Energy customers to their service

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 5 March 2024
Image: Shell Energy

Octopus Energy has updated on the transition of Shell Energy customers to their service, with 750,000 already transferred and the remainder expected to follow suit by the end of April.

The migration process, initiated before Christmas, accelerated on 30th January, aiming to match or surpass the industry record of 1.5 million Bulb customers transferred in six months,

The success of the migration is credited to Octopus Energy’s technology platform, Kraken.

Customers yet to switch are advised to await further communication, while those seeking information can refer to Octopus Energy’s dedicated Shell customer page.

