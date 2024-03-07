Utility Warehouse hits one millionth customer milestone

Utility Warehouse (UW) has surpassed one million customers.

With plans to expand its customer base to two million, UW has seen substantial growth driven by consumer demand to mitigate utility expenses amidst economic challenges.

Since 2021, UW has acquired over 343,000 new customers, resulting in savings of £30 million on energy bills and an additional £8 million through its cashback card in the past financial year.

Stuart Burnett, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Utility Warehouse, said: “Passing the one million customer milestone is a huge achievement for us and testament to our innovative business model. It shows that people are looking for a genuinely different way to manage their household bills, particularly with the cost-of-living remaining high.”