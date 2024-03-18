TotalEnergies hits 1.5GW milestone in solar power deals

TotalEnergies has announced reaching 1.5GW of signed renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) with nearly 600 industrial and commercial customers worldwide.

Examples of projects include solar installations at JFK Airport, a floating photovoltaic plant in Belgium, a ground-mounted solar facility in Oman and a rooftop solar system in Indonesia.

Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies, said: “Thanks to the trust and closeness we have established with our B2B customers, the dedication of our teams, and our company’s commitment, we are proud to continue accelerating our growth in distributed generation worldwide.

“In an unstable market with high energy prices, we provide our customers not only decarbonised energy but also visibility and operational excellence throughout the duration of the PPA.”