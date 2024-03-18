‘UK’s largest’ solar project launched at Port of Liverpool

Peel Ports Group, the UK’s second-largest port operator, has announced a partnership with E.ON.

The collaboration marks the initiation of a series of projects, starting with plans to install what is described as the UK’s largest roof-mounted solar energy system at the Port of Liverpool.

This project, forming part of a 25-year agreement between the two companies, could potentially see the installation of up to 63,000 solar panels across 26 buildings within the port, generating up to 31MW of renewable electricity.

The solar panels are expected to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by more than 6,500 tonnes annually, equivalent to removing over 2,250 cars from the road.

The initiative is being executed within the existing footprint of the Port to minimise disruption, with over 6,000 solar panels already delivered for installation on the new Alexandra Dock warehouse.

Additionally, plans include the repowering of existing wind turbines to generate close to 20MW of renewable energy.

Chris Norbury, E.ON UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Port of Liverpool is a critical piece of infrastructure for the UK and decarbonising sites like this will be vital for the UK to achieve its environmental goals.

“Simply put, we all need to move faster on reducing emissions and this huge project will be a massive step in the right direction.”