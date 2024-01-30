TotalEnergies secures 20-year contract for 1.34GW offshore wind project

TotalEnergies, in partnership with Corio Generation, has been awarded a 20-year contract by New Jersey for their Attentive Energy Two offshore wind project, set to supply 1.34GW of renewable electricity.

The joint venture is owned 70% by TotalEnergies and 30% by Corio.

The Attentive Energy Two project is anticipated to generate up to $105 million (£82.6m) in investment.

The commissioning of the project is slated for 2031.

Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President, Renewables, TotalEnergies, said: “The two projects Attentive Energy One and Two strengthen our business in the highly attractive US power market, where we are developing more than 25 GW of flexible and renewable projects.

“They will also help us achieve our profitability target (ROACE) of around 12% by 2028 for this sector of activity and bring us closer to our ambition to produce more than 100TWh of electricity by 2030.”