ESO unveils £58bn plan for future of UK’s energy system

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has revealed its extensive investment plan titled “Beyond 2030,” aiming to strengthen Britain‘s energy infrastructure with a budget of £58 billion.

This plan addresses the rising demand for electricity while aiming for a decarbonised future.

A central aspect of the plan focuses on utilising Britain’s offshore wind potential.

By connecting 21GW of offshore wind projects off the Scottish coast to the national grid, the initiative aims to position the UK as a global leader in offshore wind energy.

The projected 86GW of offshore wind capacity would surpass current global installations.

Aside from enhancing renewable energy capabilities, the plan promises significant economic benefits, potentially generating over 20,000 jobs annually, with a focus on regions outside London and the Southeast.

Key recommendations include expanding the offshore grid and establishing a new North to South electrical spine.

This spine, potentially spanning from Peterhead to Merseyside, aims to efficiently distribute green energy across Scotland and Northern England.

Additional offshore infrastructure along the East coast is also under consideration.

Fintan Slye, Executive Director of ESO said: “Great Britain’s electricity system is the backbone of our economy and must be fit for our future.

“ESO’s Beyond 2030 network design outlines recommendations on the investment needed and how and where to coordinate the build of this new critical national infrastructure.

“To deliver the clean, secure, decarbonised system set out by Government and Devolved Governments we must take swift, coordinated and lasting action working collaboratively across all parts of the energy sector, government, the regulator and within our communities.”