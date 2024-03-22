Homelessness charity secures £600k for energy efficiency

A charity in the West Midlands is set to receive £600,000 in funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

St Basils, dedicated to assisting young people aged 16 to 25 facing homelessness, will use the funds to improve energy efficiency in their properties, aiming for more affordable housing solutions.

St Basils has grappled with rising energy costs over the past two years, affecting their ability to offer affordable accommodation to vulnerable young individuals transitioning into independent living and employment.

The WMCA funding will support the implementation of energy saving measures such as enhanced insulation, solar panels, smart storage heaters, and upgraded windows and doors across 84 properties in Sandwell.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Chair of the WMCA, said: “We are using money from the government to begin a massive retrofit programme that will see homes across the region made warmer, healthier and cheaper to run.

“I’m really pleased we have been able to use more than £650,000 of that money to help St Basils upgrade its existing properties and provide new fit-for-purpose homes for young people, many of whom have experienced homelessness.”