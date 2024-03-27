Rising energy bills top concern for UK homeowners

Figures from a survey of 2,000 homeowners indicate that rising energy bills have become the primary concern for almost half of Brits, with 39% identifying it as the strongest motivator for making energy improvements to their properties.

That’s according to a survey conducted by Halifax, which found that nearly 56% have recently adopted measures like insulation, double glazing or solar panels.

Almost 89% of respondents express satisfaction with their decision to install solar panels, with a similar proportion indicating their willingness to recommend the same to friends and family.

Moreover, nearly 84% report a tangible reduction in their energy bills following the installation.

Additionally, over half (51%) have observed an enhancement in their home’s energy efficiency, as evidenced by an improved Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.

Andrew Asaam, Homes Director, Halifax said: “With concern around the cost of energy bills and the climate crisis intensifying, more of us are looking for ways to bring down our energy usage.

“Transitioning to solar power can be a fantastic option to help reduce bills over the long term, especially when combined with a home battery or other energy efficient measures such as the right loft insulation and energy saving light bulbs.”