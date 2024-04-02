Energy customers get cash for slow switches

From today, energy customers will receive cash compensation if their supplier fails to process a switch request promptly.

Under this new regulation, customers will be entitled to £30 if their switch does not go through within five working days from 1st April.

Ofgem highlighted a significant increase in switching rates, reaching three times higher by the end of October 2023 compared to November 2022.

Melissa Giordano, deputy director for retail systems and processes at Ofgem, emphasised the importance of swift energy supplier changes for consumers seeking better deals or experiencing poor service.