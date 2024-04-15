Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Bath sports centre goes green with solar panel boost

Bath and North East Somerset Council has secures funding to install solar panels on Bath Sports & Leisure Centre, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and energy costs

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 15 April 2024
Image: SSE Energy Solutions / Harris Federation

Bath Sports and Leisure Centre is poised to undergo a green transformation as Bath and North East Somerset Council has secured funding for the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels.

The council has been awarded £173,166 from Phase II of the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF), aiming to enhance energy efficiency in public facilities with pools.

Pending confirmation from a roof survey, the centre is set to host up to a 212-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar PV array, managed by GLL.

This initiative is expected to slash carbon dioxide emissions by 23.04 tonnes annually and save £41,000 in energy costs.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Executive Director – Place at Sport England, said: “Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves and difficulties with retaining staff.”

