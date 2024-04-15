Finance & Markets

Boris Johnson to headline Masdar’s green hydrogen summit

Masdar’s Green Hydrogen Summit in Abu Dhabi will feature former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and global adventurer Dr Bertrand Piccard, alongside energy ministers and industry leaders

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 15 April 2024
Image: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

Masdar has revealed the lineup for its Green Hydrogen Summit in Abu Dhabi, featuring former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and global adventurer Dr Bertrand Piccard as headliners.

The summit, set for 16th April at the World Future Energy Summit, will focus on advancing the green hydrogen economy.

The summit aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen sector and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

Hosted by Masdar, the event will include ministerial speakers from the UAE, Azerbaijan, Japan and the Netherlands, discussing strategies to drive green hydrogen economies.

Panels will cover topics like Abu Dhabi’s low carbon hydrogen policy, financing green hydrogen projects and regional developments.

