Japan begins releasing Fukushima treated radioactive water into Pacific Ocean

Japan has commenced the release of treated nuclear water from the Fukushima Daiichi plant into the Pacific Ocean, a move that has sparked both concerns and opposition.

The project, marked by a live video of a seawater pump activation, is a significant step in the lengthy decommissioning process of the plant after its destruction in 2011.

A staff member at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) initiated the start of the discharge.

TEPCO confirmed that the pump was set into motion at 1:03 pm (04:03 GMT).

The decision has provoked international reactions, including China’s suspension of seafood imports from Japan due to concerns over the released water.

Tokyo, on the other hand, contends that the water release poses no significant threat, echoing the findings of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which deemed the impact on both people and the environment to be negligible.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated, “Our experts are on the ground to act as representatives of the international community and to verify that the discharge follows the outlined plan in line with IAEA safety criteria.

“Our involvement adds a layer of confidence that the process is both secure and transparent.”