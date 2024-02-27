UK injects £21m into green hydrogen drive

The government has allocated more than £21 million to back seven initiatives focused on generating low carbon hydrogen.

These projects, spanning from Suffolk to Shetland, aim to produce green fuel for various sectors including transportation and local businesses.

Among the endeavours are plans for new hydrogen production facilities to cater to industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to automotive.

The projects receiving support include the Suffolk Hydrogen initiative led by Hydrab Power, which targets the production of green hydrogen for low carbon service vehicles at the Sizewell C nuclear site.

Additionally, efforts such as the Tees Valley Hydrogen project, spearheaded by Exolum, aim to establish hydrogen refuelling infrastructure to support local transport.

Secretary of State for Energy Security Claire Coutinho said: “The new projects we’re funding across the country will boost our supply of clean homegrown energy for use in buses, trains and local businesses.

“By backing the UK hydrogen industry, we can support over 12,000 jobs and up to £11 billion in private investment by 2030.”