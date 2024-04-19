National Grid partners with schools for £2.7m solar power initiative

National Grid has announced a new partnership aimed at supporting schools in adopting solar power to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Solar for Schools, aims to provide funding for solar projects in schools located within National Grid’s South Wales, South West and Midlands licence areas.

The £2.7 million commitment is part of National Grid’s broader Social Contract initiative, which seeks to enhance environmental sustainability and benefit local communities.

The first beneficiaries of the initiative are two schools in Birmingham, the Ark Victoria Academy and Ark Kings Academy, which have already installed solar systems.

These installations are projected to save over £1.2 million over the lifetime of the panels, in addition to reducing carbon emissions by more than 1,153 tonnes.

Ellie Patey, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “This new fund aims to help more schools adopt solar power to decarbonise and to reduce energy costs.

“It’s also an important way to engage pupils in ways to reduce carbon and emissions.”

Bryan Knope, Head of Estates for Ark Schools, said: “We’re delighted to have received this National Grid funding and to be working with Solar for Schools to install photo voltaic panels at our schools in Birmingham, London and Hastings.

“Reducing carbon dioxide emissions is a top priority for Ark. We’ve set ourselves a tough target to cut consumption by 20% this year, and solar is one of the tools Ark is using to improve sustainability.”