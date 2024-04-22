LEGOLAND introduces EV charging facilities

RAW Charging, an electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator, has launched EV charging facilities at LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, including 38 charging bays across the theme park, guest hotel and staff car park.

This collaboration with Merlin Entertainments marks RAW’s expansion into top UK attractions, aiming to provide convenient EV charging options.

With over 2.4 million visitors arriving by car in 2022, the deployment of EV charging aligns with LEGOLAND®’s commitment to sustainability.