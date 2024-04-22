Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Low CarbonNet ZeroTransportation

LEGOLAND introduces EV charging facilities

RAW Charging has partnered with LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, installing 38 charging bays
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/22/2024 7:23 AM
0 0
0
LEGOLAND introduces EV charging facilities
Image: LEGOLAND / RAW Charging
0
Shares

RAW Charging, an electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator, has launched EV charging facilities at LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, including 38 charging bays across the theme park, guest hotel and staff car park.

This collaboration with Merlin Entertainments marks RAW’s expansion into top UK attractions, aiming to provide convenient EV charging options.

With over 2.4 million visitors arriving by car in 2022, the deployment of EV charging aligns with LEGOLAND®’s commitment to sustainability.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.