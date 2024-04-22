Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsFinance

New Teesside LPG terminal set to improve off-grid energy supply

The facility is set to provide up to 90,000 tonnes of LPG annually to homes and businesses across Northern England, Scotland and Northern Wales
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/22/2024 1:43 PM
0 0
0
Oxford plans ban on gas hobs and boilers in new homes
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Teesside has recently inaugurated a new LPG terminal, marking a step in enhancing the nation’s energy security for off-grid communities.

Commissioned by Flogas Britain in partnership with North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) and Exolum Seal Sands Ltd (Exolum), the terminal is set to supply up to 90,000 tonnes of LPG annually across Northern England, Scotland and Northern Wales.

Paul Horton, COO at Flogas, said: “This has been a vital part of our plan to provide proper energy resilience for both our commercial and domestic customers and in the short time it’s been live, we’ve already seen a huge step change in our supply capability in the North.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.