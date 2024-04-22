New Teesside LPG terminal set to improve off-grid energy supply

Teesside has recently inaugurated a new LPG terminal, marking a step in enhancing the nation’s energy security for off-grid communities.

Commissioned by Flogas Britain in partnership with North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) and Exolum Seal Sands Ltd (Exolum), the terminal is set to supply up to 90,000 tonnes of LPG annually across Northern England, Scotland and Northern Wales.

Paul Horton, COO at Flogas, said: “This has been a vital part of our plan to provide proper energy resilience for both our commercial and domestic customers and in the short time it’s been live, we’ve already seen a huge step change in our supply capability in the North.”