Yellow River Wind Farm reaches halfway mark in turbine installation

Yellow River Wind Farm, situated outside Rhode in County Offaly, has reached a milestone as the installation of its turbines hits the halfway mark.

SSE Renewables initiated construction in October 2022, with the first turbine installed in January.

The remaining turbines, totalling 29 Nordex N117/3600 units, are anticipated to be installed by the Nordex Group by the conclusion of Summer 2024, with commercial operations expected to commence in early 2025.

Upon completion, the wind farm’s 29 turbines are projected to generate 101MW of renewable energy.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Renewables Development and Construction, said: “Our entire team, including our delivery partners, is focused on continuing this momentum by pressing ahead with a busy schedule to safely install and deliver all turbines in a timely manner.

“We are grateful to the surrounding communities for their continued cooperation.”