Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
FinanceGenerationNet ZeroRenewable Energy

Yellow River Wind Farm reaches halfway mark in turbine installation

The Yellow River Wind Farm in County Offaly has achieved a milestone with the installation of its 15th turbine out of a total of 29, putting it on track to complete all turbines by the end of Summer
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/22/2024 1:27 PM
0 0
0
Yellow River Wind Farm reaches halfway mark in turbine installation
Image: SSE
0
Shares

Yellow River Wind Farm, situated outside Rhode in County Offaly, has reached a milestone as the installation of its turbines hits the halfway mark.

SSE Renewables initiated construction in October 2022, with the first turbine installed in January.

The remaining turbines, totalling 29 Nordex N117/3600 units, are anticipated to be installed by the Nordex Group by the conclusion of Summer 2024, with commercial operations expected to commence in early 2025.

Upon completion, the wind farm’s 29 turbines are projected to generate 101MW of renewable energy.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Renewables Development and Construction, said: “Our entire team, including our delivery partners, is focused on continuing this momentum by pressing ahead with a busy schedule to safely install and deliver all turbines in a timely manner.

“We are grateful to the surrounding communities for their continued cooperation.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.