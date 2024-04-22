Ofgem reports delays in electricity connections process

The UK’s energy regulator has supported the Electricity System Operator’s (ESO) proposal to implement a new, stricter connections process beginning 1st January 2025.

This move is in line with expectations outlined in the Chancellor’s Spring Budget Statement, aiming to ensure that projects are only offered a specific connection date when they are truly ready to progress.

While Ofgem acknowledges the significance of this proposal, it cautions that it may not alone fully achieve the objectives set forth in the Connections Action Plan (CAP).

The CAP, established in collaboration with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, aims to significantly reduce connection timescales and address the growing backlog in the connections queue.

Ofgem has released an open letter addressing delays in the electricity connections process, revealing a queue of 701GW across transmission and distribution, projected to rise to 800GW by the end of 2024.

This backlog far exceeds the UK’s predicted electricity generation needs for 2050.

Despite efforts outlined in the CAP, the queue has continued to grow rapidly, with an average of over 40GW being added monthly.