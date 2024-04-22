Login
SGN delays Scotland's hydrogen heating project

SGN has announces delays to H100 Fife hydrogen heating project in Scotland due to supply chain challenges but remains committed to delivering a "world-first" initiative
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/22/2024 7:51 AM
SGN delays Scotland’s hydrogen heating project
Image: SGN
SGN has revealed delays to its hydrogen heating project, H100 Fife, in Scotland, citing supply chain and procurement challenges.

The project, aimed at powering homes in Buckhaven and Denbeath with green hydrogen, is now expected to go live in the summer of 2025, later than initially planned.

The project involves constructing an end-to-end green hydrogen network alongside the existing natural gas infrastructure, allowing homes in the network area to opt in and participate in the pioneering venture.

SGN reports that over 65% of the 8.2 kilometre hydrogen network has been installed, with the construction team currently working on the fourth phase of the project.

Despite the setbacks, SGN has emphasised its commitment to providing residents with a “first-class” customer experience and acknowledges the ongoing support from the local community.

