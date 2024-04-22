Login
UK to ban plastic wet wipes sales

UK Environment Secretary Steve Barclay announced a ban on the sale of wet wipes containing plastic, aiming to curb plastic pollution in waterways
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/22/2024 6:36 AM
UK mulls ban on plastic wet wipes
Image: Shutterstock
The sale of wet wipes containing plastic is set to be prohibited across the UK, according to Environment Secretary Steve Barclay.

Plans are underway to introduce the ban in England before extending it to the rest of the UK by autumn.

The decision comes following a public consultation in October 2023, where an overwhelming 95% of respondents favoured the prohibition of plastic-infused wet wipes.

Despite criticism of the government’s measures falling short, Mr Barclay asserts that the ban complements previous actions aimed at preserving natural resources.

Steve Barclay said: “Building on the strong public support received, we are pleased to announce that we are introducing a ban on the supply and sale of wet wipes containing plastic across the UK.

“This ban builds on positive action taken across the UK to reduce plastic pollution. It will help to reduce the volume of plastic litter as well as microplastics entering our waterways, making our land and oceans cleaner and healthier.”

