Former Environment Secretary calls for reduction of standing charges

Thérèse Coffey, former Environment Secretary and Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal has raised concerns over the level of standing charges for gas and electricity in Suffolk, urging the government to take action to lower costs.

Ms Coffey asked the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero what steps have been taken to reduce these charges.

In response, Amanda Solloway, Minister for Affordability and Skills, outlined Ofgem‘s recent review into standing charges, noting that regional disparities primarily stem from varying energy distribution costs.

Ms Solloway emphasised the ongoing analysis of feedback received and assured that Ofgem will publish its response in due course.

Amanda Solloway said: “On 30th March, I wrote to Ofgem, highlighting the importance of keeping standing charges as low as possible.”