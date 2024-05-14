National Grid invites Derbyshire residents to share views on clean energy project

National Grid has initiated a public consultation inviting residents of Derbyshire to provide feedback on a proposed clean electricity project.

The project involves the development of a new 60-kilometre, high voltage electricity power line running between Chesterfield and Willington.

This initiative aims to bolster energy supplies in the region and support the UK’s energy security and net zero targets.

The consultation, scheduled to run for eight weeks starting from 14th May until 9th July, seeks to gather community input on the proposed project.

The proposed power line is a response to the changing landscape of electricity usage in the UK, with demand expected to double in the coming years and the generation of cleaner and more secure energy from new offshore windfarms.

The existing power grid infrastructure, largely established in the 1960s, lacks the capacity to accommodate the increased power flows from offshore wind.

Leanne Evans, Project Director for National Grid said: “The government’s offshore wind and net zero targets means an increase in the amount of wind generation developed offshore.

“The new power line we are proposing will mean more clean energy generated, mostly from offshore windfarms can be carried and moved around the network in the Midlands to where it is needed, benefiting homes and businesses in Derbyshire and beyond.”