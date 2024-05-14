Official opening SSE’s wind farm

Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, attended the official opening of Lenalea Wind Farm in County Donegal.

The 30MW wind farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland, is located in central Donegal, approximately ten kilometres southwest of Letterkenny.

The project, representing a capital investment of over €40 million (£34m), consists of seven Vestas onshore wind turbines.

It is fully operational and will contribute towards Microsoft’s goal of using 100% renewable energy for its data centre operations by 2025, as part of a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement.

In addition to environmental benefits, the Lenalea Community Fund will be established later this year.

A committee will manage the fund and consult on the final design and strategy, expected to be implemented by late 2024.

Construction on the site began in May 2021, with full construction starting in June 2022. The project involved many local contractors and supported 35 construction jobs at its peak.

Key partners included Adman Civil Projects, Vestas, OMEXOM, Glenturas, EirGrid and ESB Networks.

SSE Renewables will operate the wind farm throughout its lifetime.

Minister McConologue said: “The site will make a real contribution to Ireland’s 2030 renewable energy targets and assist in security of supply.”

Heather Donald, SSE Renewables’ Head of Development & Construction (GB & Ireland), said: “Wind energy is not only vital in helping Ireland reach its climate goals but also strategically important in supporting regional development.”