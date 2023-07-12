Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Government delays launch of Great British Nuclear

Postponement of the much-anticipated event at the Science Museum sparks anticipation for the imminent launch

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 12 July 2023
Image: Grant Shapps / Twitter

The much-anticipated launch of the Great British Nuclear (GBN) has been temporarily put on hold.

Energy Live News understands that the event is expected to move forward in the coming days.

Originally scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Science Museum, the GBN launch was set to showcase the government’s vision for the future of nuclear energy in the UK.

A highlight of the event was anticipated to be a keynote speech delivered by Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, outlining the ambitious plans for the country’s nuclear programme.

In his address, Secretary Shapps intended to emphasise the potential of GBN in generating new green jobs nationwide and fortifying the nation’s energy security.

Furthermore, the Minister for Nuclear, Andrew Bowie, was scheduled to preside over a panel discussion featuring prominent industry leaders.

