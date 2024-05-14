Login
Preferred bidder selected for Shetland subsea cable project

SSEN Transmission has chosen Sumitomo Electric Van Oord Consortium as the preferred bidder for the Shetland 2 HVDC link, a project expected to create hundreds of jobs in the Scottish Highlands
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/14/2024 7:38 AM
Image: Sumitomo
SSEN Transmission has announced the selection of the Sumitomo Electric Van Oord Consortium as the preferred bidder for the Shetland 2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link subsea cable.

This project aims to connect Shetland to the main GB transmission system, supporting energy security and decarbonisation goals.

The need for a second HVDC link was confirmed by the National Grid ESO as part of their strategic network plan, ‘Beyond 2030’.

The link will facilitate the connection of three ScotWind offshore wind farm sites near Shetland and ensure the island’s future electricity needs.

The Shetland 2 project is expected to support Sumitomo Electric Industries’ investment in a new cable manufacturing facility at Nigg, creating hundreds of skilled jobs in the Scottish Highlands.

UK Government Energy Security and Net Zero Minister, Justin Tomlinson, said: “A second undersea cable connecting Shetland to the Scottish mainland will add 1.8GW of clean wind-generated power to our grid.”

Osamu Inoue, President of Sumitomo Electric Group, said: “Transmission cables are key essential infrastructures to make so called energy transition to renewables into reality.

“I believe, this factory will make good contributions towards establishment of local supply chains and to realise UK and Scottish Governments’ net zero initiatives.”

