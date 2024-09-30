UK’s new energy operator launches today

The UK has launched the National Energy System Operator (NESO) today, a new organisation responsible for overseeing the country’s electricity and gas systems.

NESO will focus on helping the UK achieve a clean power system by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Operating independently from the government and industry, NESO will provide strategic guidance to ensure the country’s energy infrastructure remains secure and reliable.

Its first priority will be to advise the government on meeting the 2030 clean power target, with early analysis suggesting this goal is achievable.

NESO will work with various stakeholders to coordinate efforts across the energy sector and ensure long term planning for the UK’s energy system.

Paul Golby, Chair of the NESO, commented: “As we take on the new roles and responsibilities of NESO it is critical that we do so with humility.

“We won’t know all the answers by ourselves but by working together with the government, the regulator, industry and wider society we can deliver on our primary duties to run a safe, secure and affordable energy system capable of supporting net zero.”

Fintan Slye, Chief Executive of the NESO said: “NESO will sit at the heart of the energy industry ensuring that a holistic, whole system approach is taken in delivering decarbonisation across energy, heating, transport and beyond in order to delivery net zero.

“NESO will act as a catalyst, but it is through collective effort across the energy industry and society at large that we will deliver an energy system that is secure, resilient, flexible, and future-proof.”