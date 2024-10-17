“London to double EV charging points by 2030”

The expansion of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in London faces several challenges.

Judith Hayton, Strategy and Planning Manager at Transport for London (TfL), addressed these issues at the 100 Days of Labour online conference.

“Many of the challenges that we face are the same as those faced by the private sector as well,” Hayton explained.

Key challenges include accessing suitable land for rapid chargers and establishing power connections.

TfL uses a site assessment tool to evaluate potential locations, considering factors like future land use and the cost of power connections.

Another significant challenge is managing electricity capacity restrictions in certain areas.

Hayton noted, “It is definitely something that we’re aware of and we’re working with partners to consider and explore possibilities around this.”

Despite these obstacles, TfL has outlined a plan to significantly increase the number of EV charging points in the city.

The forecast includes up to 60,000 charging points by 2030, with around 4,000 expected to be rapid chargers.

Hayton detailed the process behind these projections: “The model itself is described in an appendix to the strategy, so this is all out there in the public domain.”

The strategy takes into account the current fleet of electric vehicles in London, excluding motorcycles and heavy vehicles, and uses two sales scenarios—high and low—to predict future needs.

Hayton emphasised the goal: “Our forecast that we’ll need 40,000 to 60,000 public charge points of which around up to around 4,000 would need to be rapid charge points.”

The plan involves collaboration between public and private sectors.

Hayton highlighted the role of government funding: “One of the biggest funding pots that is available for London is the government’s local EV infrastructure fund. London’s been allocated almost £39 million of funding through that.”

In addition, recent regulatory changes are expected to improve the reliability of public charging infrastructure.

“We do expect to see this improve. The government’s public charge point regulations that came in last year, which have reliability requirements around them, will definitely start to see improvements in terms of the reliability of rapid charging,” Hayton said.

TfL has already made progress by installing 300 rapid charge points with contracts that included reliability requirements.

Hayton noted, “We’ve delivered 300 rapid charge points and included requirements in the contracts about reliability because we recognised the need for reliable infrastructure.”

Tackling EV Misinformation and Public Education

It is a common belief that there is a lot of misinformation about EVs. To combat this, TfL’s strategy aims to dispel common myths about EVs. Hayton said: “It is definitely a myth that EVs don’t yet have a long enough driving range. Many new electric cars can travel over 200 miles before needing to charge, with some models capable of 300 miles or longer. “Compare this with the average driving trip for London residents which is less than three miles. Even high mileage commercial drivers in London are unlikely to have to charge every shift. “We have also seen a substantial increase in rapid and ultra-rapid charge points in London, with over 1,200 available across the Capital. “Drivers can see for themselves the density of charge points in the capital when they use map providers, such as Zapmap, as well as availability, price per kWh and route planning information. “With over 21,000 public charge points available at all speeds, there are a good range of options for drivers to use public charge points to charge their vehicle close to home, at a destination or in a charging hub.” Addressing Cost Concerns and Accessibility Cost remains a significant barrier for many considering the switch to EVs. Hayton addressed this by discussing TfL’s focus on key user groups, including high-mileage drivers such as taxis and private hire vehicles, and those with less access to alternative transport modes. “As part of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy, our EV infrastructure strategy is about enabling those drivers to make the switch,” Hayton explained. Initiatives include licensing requirements for zero-emission taxis, financial incentives for de-licensing older, polluting taxis, and expanded rapid charging infrastructure. She highlighted that “we introduced licensing requirements back in 2018 for taxis that new taxis had to be zero emission capable.” Learning from London’s Experience Hayton acknowledged that London’s efforts alone are not sufficient for the UK to meet its EV targets. She emphasised the importance of a comprehensive approach that integrates multiple initiatives. “The Mayor’s ambitious target of making London a net zero carbon city by 2030 fits in with our overall strategy,” she said. She pointed to the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) as a successful example. “The ULEZ has been very, very successful, and it’s been more effective than we had expected,” Hayton stated. The ULEZ’s impact includes a 13% reduction in NOx emissions from cars and vans. “It’s looking at that whole package together. You can’t do any of this in isolation,” she added. Future Challenges and Innovations Looking ahead, Hayton identified government funding as crucial for expanding London’s EV infrastructure, particularly for less commercially viable locations. “Government funding is one of the key things if we can get it,” she said. Funding would also aid in making charging infrastructure more accessible. She added: “Delivering accessible charging infrastructure is definitely something that is going to be difficult for London, as it will be for other cities as well, particularly given space constraints.” Exciting developments include TfL’s joint venture with its commercial property arm Places for London to deliver EV charging hubs. “Places for London put out a tender for a joint venture partner to deliver EV charging hubs using TfL’s estate,” Hayton revealed. This initiative, which includes ultra-rapid charging hubs, represents a novel approach to infrastructure development.