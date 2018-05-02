A clean, green power station…built on an acre of land?

With modular technology, capable of converting combustible solid wastes into clean heat and power, Refgas Ltd is one of a new breed of energy technology companies capable of 24/7 generation, without reliance upon government subsidies or clean, green energy tariffs to make it pay.

“Getting paid to receive our fuel certainly helps to make this a viable and sustainable technique”, states Phil Scowcroft, Refgas’ Commercial Director. The Refgas www.refgas-uk.com technology has been built to be as flexible as possible when it comes to the types of materials it can process, and its robust design means that it can cope with the variable materials and the certainty that some unwanted non-combustible contaminants will find their way into the feedstock. “That’s the reality of procuring feedstock from the waste industry”, continued Phil.

……but that’s not the only advantage of the Refgas Gasification/CHP system when compared with its competitors, which are generally combustion or incineration processes.

Unlike combustion processes, the Refgas system first manufactures an ultra-clean, hydrogen-rich gas (syngas) from the incoming feedstock, whether that be scrap wood or processed MSW. It is this syngas which is then used as a fuel, directly powering large gas engines to generate heat and power. The gas is accredited as being cleaner than natural gas, and the system efficiency is notably better than most combustion or incineration plants.

…..and the plant is very compact, too. The recent installation (pictured above) at Royal Wootton Bassett, produces 6MWh electricity and occupies a site of just over 1 acre ! This means that these low-profile plants can be located almost anywhere, directly providing local or on-site power and heat for a wide range of clients, or exporting electricity to the grid.

This is a promoted article.