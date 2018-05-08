Norwegian oil field to slash emissions by running on clean power

ABB is supplying equipment to allow the electrification of the first phase of an oil field in Norway.

The technology firm’s High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converters will carry mainly renewable power from land to the Johan Sverdrup offshore field, powering its operations.

Most oil fields use onsite gas-fired generation – operator Statoil estimates power from shore could reduce emissions of greenhouse gasses by up to 90%.

It says the electrification of offshore oil and gas production also offers improved operations, reduced maintenance costs and better health and safety, as well as cutting noise.

The field will have an estimated production peak of around 660,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

The first 100MW phase of the HVDC-system has been installed and is expected to reduce emissions equivalent to around 70,000 passenger cars annually.

When the entire 300MW power from shore HVDC systems enter operation by 2022, the site could see total reductions of carbon dioxide equivalent to 200,000 cars.