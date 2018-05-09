UPS signs for electric delivery van fleet

UPS is partnering with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer ARRIVAL to develop a fleet of 35 delivery vehicles.

The freight and logistics firm says the low carbon vans will be trialled in London and Paris, with the first vehicles expected to hit the roads by the end of the year.

The ARRIVAL EVs have a battery range of more than 240 kilometres and are designed to be relatively affordable, modular, clean and quiet.

UK Power Networks (UKPN) and UPS recently worked together to implement a smart EV charging system enabling the electrification of the delivery firm’s London-based fleet.

Luke Wake, International Director for Automotive Engineering at UPS, said: “UPS is working with ARRIVAL here in the UK because their smart electric vehicles are helping to reduce dependency on fossil fuel.

“This is a pioneering collaboration that helps UPS develop new ways to reduce our emissions.”

Royal Mail is now using ARRIVAL vans for some of its urban deliveries.