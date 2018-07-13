Morrisons trials plastic bottles deposit return scheme

Morrisons is trialling the deposit return scheme for plastic bottles at two of its stores in the UK.

It has introduced reverse vending machines at its Skipton and Lindsayfield supermarkets, with customers able to return a maximum of 20 bottles a day for 10p worth of points each to spend in store.

All plastic bottles that have a barcode and Morrisons own-branded bottles that don’t have one will be accepted.

The six-month trial aims to understand customers’ response to the initiative and how it can be used to reduce the impact of plastic on the environment.

Corporate Services Director Andrew Clappen said: “We want to play our part in making sure plastic bottles are collected and recycled. We’ll listen to customers as they use these machines.”

The supermarket chain recently brought back traditional brown paper bags for loose fruit and veg to tackle plastic waste.