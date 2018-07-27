CNG Fuels and Waitrose team up to showcase renewable biomethane

CNG Fuels and Waitrose have announced they are to collaborate to show fleet operators the benefits of adopting 100% renewable biomethane.

CNG Fuels is opening a new compressed natural gas (CNG) refuelling station in Northampton to encourage a switch from diesel to cost-effective, low carbon biomethane fuels.

The gas station project, which has received funding from the Office for Low Emissions Vehicles (OLEV) in partnership with Innovate UK, will be used by a new Waitrose fleet of 58 state-of-the-art dedicated CNG trucks engaged in long-haul, intercity and urban runs.

Waitrose will also trial zero-emissions refrigeration units powered by the truck’s gas engines.

The performance data of the vehicles will be analysed by a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge.

Baden Gowrie-Smith, Chief Financial Officer of CNG Fuels, said: “100% renewable biomethane fuel offers fleet operators the chance to dramatically cut carbon emissions, improve air quality and save money.

“We are now seeing increasing levels of interest and orders from fleets of all sizes.”