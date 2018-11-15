Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Major businesses across 140 nations shift to renewables

The RE100 suggests Japan, Australia, Mexico, Turkey and Taiwan are growth hotspots for firms going green

Short Fuse

By Jonny Bairstow
Thursday 15 November 2018
Image: Shutterstock

A dramatic upsurge in demand for renewables is seeing multinational businesses moving away from fossil fuels in more than 140 markets around the world.

That’s according to a new report from corporate leadership initiative RE100, which helps businesses commit to and achieve sourcing 100% of their power from clean and sustainable sources.

It identifies Japan, Australia, Mexico, Turkey and Taiwan as growth hotspots and showcases a 41% increase in renewable electricity sourced by RE100 companies in 2017 compared to the year before.

Of the RE100 signatories, 37 are already more than 95% renewable and six have already reached their 100% goal.

On average, members sourced 38% of their electricity from renewables last year.

The 155 members have a total electricity demand greater than Argentina and Portugal combined, totalling 188TWh per year – if the RE100 group was a country, it would have the 23rd largest electricity consumption in the world, with a combined revenue of $4.5 trillion (£3.5tn).

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, said: “We congratulate RE100 members on the progress they are making by building renewables into their growth strategies, and engaging policymakers and suppliers.

“There’s no room for complacency – we’ve still some way to go – but this unstoppable momentum should give national governments the confidence to set more ambitious emissions reduction goals, in line with the latest science and no more than 1.5°C warming.”

