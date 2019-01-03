Italy ships really rubbish fuel to Denmark for first time

The first Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) shipment from Italy to Denmark has successfully taken place.

Norwegian recycling company Geminor shipped the rubbish-based fuel from Naples to Sjelland – the 2,369-tonne test shipment of RDF made up of sorted household waste is the first ever shipment of its kind between the two countries.

The UK has delivered similar products to the region in the past but Brexit could potentially disrupt these transactions in the future

As Italy has a big surplus of household waste and there is demand for RDF in Scandinavia, Geminor expects trading to continue.

Chief Operating Officer at Geminor, Ralf Schöpwinkel, said: “Geminor is the first to implement RDF delivery from Italy to Scandinavia and we are happy to see that the first project has been successful.

“The quality of the logistics process has been high and the public waste company in Naples has delivered good quality bales.”