Vattenfall charges towards EV chargers in Canterbury

Vattenfall has agreed to install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Canterbury.

The clean energy giant won a tender from Canterbury City Council to work with charging infrastructure developer BMM to install 12 charging stations in public car parks and street bays across the town this month.

The council hopes to improve air quality in the city by encouraging the adoption of more low carbon transport.

The power supplied to the chargers will be sourced from Vattenfall’s wind farms across the UK, as will the power to 20 charging points the firm agreed to install in South Norfolk last month.

Councillor Simon Cook, Leader of Canterbury City Council, said: “The installation of these first EV charging points is an important first step in the journey to provide the infrastructure that will deliver cleaner air for the district.

“Our partnership with Vattenfall means motorists driving cleaner and greener electric cars will find life that little bit easier while being powered by renewable energy.”