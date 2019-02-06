Network operators commit to cut red tape for EVs and heat pumps

Britain’s local electricity networks have committed to cut red tape to speed up the process of connecting electric vehicles (EVs) and heat networks to the grid.

The Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) have launched new reforms that will reduce the paperwork and introduce a new, standardised process for all types of properties and businesses, including for the first time, commercial properties, for EV connection.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) says the organisations hope the changes will lead to “more mass installations” by charging point providers.

Both EV charging point and heat pump installers have had to use a range of different forms and adhere to requirements from different grid operators across the UK to notify them of new installations being connected.

Heat pump installers, in particular, are expected to see a “major reduction” in the amount of paperwork they have to complete.

The changes mean operators of both technologies will be able to use the same process to connect new installations.

Further reforms are to be developed in the future to digitalise the process and make use of new technologies such as facial recognition.

ENA Chief Executive David Smith said: “By finding new ways to cut the amount of paperwork, we are making it easier and quicker for EV charge points to connect to the network, helping the public make the switch to cleaner, greener transportation. At the same time, we want to ensure that they can access the latest low carbon heating technologies, such as heat pumps, as easily as possible to keep their homes warm throughout the year.

“Smart technology and data are vital to ensuring that network companies run the system in a more efficient and capable way. But to do that we need to know where and when charge points and heat pumps are being installed so we can manage the system in the most reliable, flexible way possible. The changes announced today will make it easier for installers to provide that information whilst helping network operators fulfil their responsibilities to the public.”