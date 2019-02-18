Majority of smart meter owners ‘unaware first-gen devices could fail’

Around 58% of smart meter owners are unaware that their device could stop working properly if they change energy supplier.

That’s according to the results of a 1,200 person survey conducted by Compare The Market, which shows this equates to more than 7.2 million UK households across the nation.

These households have first generation smart meters, called the SMETS1 model, installed in their homes – the report suggests of the roughly 12.5 million that have been put into place, around 70% have ‘interoperability’ issues, meaning they lose smart functionality and network connection when a user switches energy provider.

The second generation of smart meters, known as SMETS2 devices do not suffer from this issue, although only 140,000 have been rolled out so far.

Of those who have checked their smart meter since switching supplier, 35% say that it has lost its smart functionality and a third said they would not have had their device installed if they knew about the issue.

Peter Earl, Head of Energy at Compare The Market, said: “It is pretty shocking to see just how many people remain in the dark about the interoperability issues with their SMETS1 meters and how few people realise that they could be rendered ‘dumb’ more often than not on switching provider.”

ELN has contacted Smart Energy GB for a response.