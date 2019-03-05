Sky teams up with Ambienta to wash away ocean waste

Sky Ocean Ventures has partnered with private equity firm Ambienta to wash away ocean plastic waste.

The companies will work together to jointly develop a common methodology for measuring the environmental and social impact of plastic pollution on marine habitats and communities.

They hope this will also enable finance firms, investors and other businesses to measure the scale of the benefits they could reap from investing in marine stewardship – they hope this will spur more investment in projects tackling marine pollution.

Ambienta, which focuses on industrial growth investments driven by sustainability trends. has raised more than €1 billion (£860m) to date.

Fred Michel, Group Director, Impact Investment and Ocean Ventures, said: “Sky Ocean Ventures is developing a unique ecosystem to help innovators flourish across Europe and see their solutions adopted at scale by consumers.

“Our partnership with Ambienta, such a leading European sustainability focused investment fund will further our reach and enable us to develop new tools to guide our investments and report on its impact.”